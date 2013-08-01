Preview
Barbaric Genius
BARBARIC GENIUS
BARBARIC GENIUS, ROBERT MCCRUM INTERVIEW, & JOHN HEALY Q&A AT ELECTRIC PICNIC
Feature documentary telling the remarkable story of John Healy's rise from wino and street thief to chess master and award-winning author. Extended interview with former Editor in Chief at Faber & Faber, Robert McCrum. John Healy talks with Sinead Gleeson about his life and career at Electric Picnic 2013.
